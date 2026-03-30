TrueMark Investments LLC Invests $928,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,719,011 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,493,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 83.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,606,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,468,176,000 after buying an additional 3,013,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 588.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,545,944 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $787,980,000 after buying an additional 3,030,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,541 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $579,226,000 after acquiring an additional 391,694 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 58.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,102 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $316,224,000 after acquiring an additional 523,809 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.21.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DKS opened at $189.61 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $237.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.93%.The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 48.92%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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