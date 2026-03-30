TrueMark Investments LLC Invests $1.40 Million in International Seaways Inc. $INSW

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. TrueMark Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of International Seaways as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in International Seaways by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 16.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $135,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 208,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,150,823.55. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Debra Grillo sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total value of $29,669.03. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,379.95. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 60,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,450 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on International Seaways from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded International Seaways from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Seaways from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INSW

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $71.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. International Seaways Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.70. International Seaways had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $267.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. International Seaways’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc (NYSE: INSW) is an independent tanker company that provides seaborne transportation services to oil companies, commodity traders and national oil companies. The firm’s operations focus on the carriage of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering both time­ charter and voyage­ charter arrangements. With a modern fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium range (MR) and Handy product tankers, International Seaways supports global energy supply chains across major trade routes.

Founded in 1997 as Diamond S Shipping, the company completed its initial public offering in the late 1990s and rebranded to International Seaways in September 2018.

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