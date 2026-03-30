TrueMark Investments LLC Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

TrueMark Investments LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.8% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total value of $43,439,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 555,000 shares in the company, valued at $535,758,150. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Positive Sentiment: Goldman is among banks that arranged a $40B unsecured bridge loan to SoftBank to fund additional OpenAI investment — a sizable lending/arranging role that can generate fees and visibility for GS’s corporate finance business. SoftBank $40B loan

Goldman is among banks that arranged a $40B unsecured bridge loan to SoftBank to fund additional OpenAI investment — a sizable lending/arranging role that can generate fees and visibility for GS’s corporate finance business. Positive Sentiment: Goldman was appointed financial advisor to Golar LNG in a strategic review — another advisory mandate that can drive near-term fees. Golar LNG advisory

Goldman was appointed financial advisor to Golar LNG in a strategic review — another advisory mandate that can drive near-term fees. Positive Sentiment: Market chatter puts Goldman as a leading contender to lead a potential SpaceX IPO — if it happens, underwriting fees would be material. SpaceX IPO speculation

Market chatter puts Goldman as a leading contender to lead a potential SpaceX IPO — if it happens, underwriting fees would be material. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman research says institutional deleveraging could clear a path for U.S. stocks to rise — this supports trading desks but is a forward-looking view rather than immediate revenue. Institutional deleveraging outlook

Goldman research says institutional deleveraging could clear a path for U.S. stocks to rise — this supports trading desks but is a forward-looking view rather than immediate revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman-backed Canton Network integrated with LayerZero to enable cross-chain transfers — strategic for GS’s digital-asset ecosystem but not yet a large revenue driver. Canton–LayerZero integration

Goldman-backed Canton Network integrated with LayerZero to enable cross-chain transfers — strategic for GS’s digital-asset ecosystem but not yet a large revenue driver. Negative Sentiment: Insiders sold roughly $136M of GS stock — significant insider selling can sap investor confidence about near-term outlook. Insider selling

Insiders sold roughly $136M of GS stock — significant insider selling can sap investor confidence about near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Former CEO Lloyd Blankfein and other commentators warn of elevated “fire” risk and mark‑to‑market pressure in private markets — a direct concern for Goldman given its sizable private‑markets exposure. Private-market markdown risk

Former CEO Lloyd Blankfein and other commentators warn of elevated “fire” risk and mark‑to‑market pressure in private markets — a direct concern for Goldman given its sizable private‑markets exposure. Negative Sentiment: Goldman’s own macro work highlights a large Iran-driven oil supply shock and estimates jobs losses — the geopolitical shock raises market volatility and downside risks to GS’s trading and investment banking outlook. Iran oil shock analysis

Goldman’s own macro work highlights a large Iran-driven oil supply shock and estimates jobs losses — the geopolitical shock raises market volatility and downside risks to GS’s trading and investment banking outlook. Negative Sentiment: Goldman disclosed a $152M exposure to spot XRP ETFs — positive for asset‑management growth but increases GS’s exposure to crypto volatility and regulatory/market risk. XRP ETF exposure

Goldman disclosed a $152M exposure to spot XRP ETFs — positive for asset‑management growth but increases GS’s exposure to crypto volatility and regulatory/market risk. Negative Sentiment: Goldman downgraded Indian equities and cut its Nifty target, flagging energy‑shock led earnings cuts — a sign the firm sees regional downside that could reduce future deal flow in Asia. India downgrade

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $990.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $919.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $803.33 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $884.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $849.28. The company has a market capitalization of $236.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.95 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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