TrueMark Investments LLC Acquires 18,581 Shares of American International Group, Inc. $AIG

TrueMark Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2,473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in American International Group by 950.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 target price on American International Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $73.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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