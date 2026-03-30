TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a 5.5% increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

TriNet Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TriNet Group to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

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TriNet Group Price Performance

TNET opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $88.56.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.57 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 215.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $47,941.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,106.58. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 106.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in TriNet Group by 524.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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