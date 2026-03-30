Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 59,613 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,613 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,022.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,813,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,298 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,255,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,564,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,682,000 after buying an additional 531,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,676,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,011,000 after buying an additional 528,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,725.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 450,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,508,000 after acquiring an additional 425,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $1,348,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 562,724 shares in the company, valued at $30,342,078.08. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.1%

ARE opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average is $58.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $96.56.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $754.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.12%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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