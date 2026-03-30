Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 13,459 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 151.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,342 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Key Salesforce News

Salesforce Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

CRM opened at $179.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $165.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.57 and a 1-year high of $296.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Arete Research raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Salesforce from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

About Salesforce

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Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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