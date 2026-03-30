Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 51,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Global Payments by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.18.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $65.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $99.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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