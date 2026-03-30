TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.07 EPS

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.12) by $6.07, FiscalAI reports. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 5.2%

TXMD stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,098. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.00 and a beta of 0.51.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) by 171.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of TherapeuticsMD worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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About TherapeuticsMD

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TherapeuticsMD, Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) is a women’s healthcare company dedicated to the development and commercialization of hormone therapy and contraceptive products. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing unmet needs in menopause management and birth control by offering innovative, non-estrogen alternatives designed to improve patient convenience and adherence. TherapeuticsMD operates in the United States, serving women through a specialty care distribution network that includes physician practices, clinics and pharmacies.

Among its flagship products is IMVEXXY, an FDA-approved low-dose vaginal estradiol insert indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia due to menopause.

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