Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.3650, with a volume of 804640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.03.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 0.5%
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 238.0%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,777.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is a China-based digital music and audio entertainment platform that operates a portfolio of leading music streaming and social entertainment services. Its core consumer-facing products include streaming apps, online karaoke (KTV) services and live music and entertainment broadcasts. The company monetizes its content through a mix of subscriptions, digital music sales, in-app purchases, virtual gifting, advertising and licensing arrangements with rights holders.
The company traces its roots to the consolidation of Tencent’s music assets and was established in the mid-2010s to unify several prominent music properties under a single operating entity.
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