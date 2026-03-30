Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.3650, with a volume of 804640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.03.

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Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 0.5%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 238.0%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,777.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

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Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is a China-based digital music and audio entertainment platform that operates a portfolio of leading music streaming and social entertainment services. Its core consumer-facing products include streaming apps, online karaoke (KTV) services and live music and entertainment broadcasts. The company monetizes its content through a mix of subscriptions, digital music sales, in-app purchases, virtual gifting, advertising and licensing arrangements with rights holders.

The company traces its roots to the consolidation of Tencent’s music assets and was established in the mid-2010s to unify several prominent music properties under a single operating entity.

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