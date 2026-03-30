TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG) Short Interest Update

TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,821 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the February 26th total of 16,807 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,979 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TBG Dividend Focus ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TBG Dividend Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in TBG Dividend Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

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TBG Dividend Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of TBG opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. TBG Dividend Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

About TBG Dividend Focus ETF

The TBG Dividend Focus ETF (TBG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US companies selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income and long-term capital appreciation TBG was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by EA Series Trust.

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