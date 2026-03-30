Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWDBY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedbank in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Swedbank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th.

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Swedbank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at SEK 32.43 on Wednesday. Swedbank has a fifty-two week low of SEK 19.16 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is SEK 33.98.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.67 by SEK 0.10. The company had revenue of SEK 1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of SEK 1.79 billion. Swedbank had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 30.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Swedbank will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedbank Company Profile

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Swedbank AB is a major Swedish banking group headquartered in Stockholm that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank’s operations focus on traditional banking functions such as deposit-taking, lending and payment services, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. Swedbank’s franchise is centered on serving households, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporate customers, with an emphasis on everyday banking and long-term client relationships.

Products and services offered by Swedbank include savings and current accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, business loans and transaction banking, payment and card services, and digital banking platforms.

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