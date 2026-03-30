Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 33,616,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 37,473,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Super Micro Computer News Roundup

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. CJS Securities reissued a “market underperform” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.07.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 4.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

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Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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