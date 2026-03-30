Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,553 Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $647.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.91.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $549.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $583.73. The company has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

See Also

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