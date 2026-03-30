Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 296,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 96.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,116,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,532.1% in the third quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $160.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.38. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $179.64.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.1218 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

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