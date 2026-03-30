Staika Hits One Day Trading Volume of $53.02 Thousand (STIK)

Staika (STIK) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. Staika has a market cap of $12.83 million and approximately $53.02 thousand worth of Staika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Staika token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Staika has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,561.35 or 0.99984291 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,302.25 or 0.99855233 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Staika

Staika launched on July 7th, 2022. Staika’s total supply is 249,999,838 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,822,733 tokens. Staika’s official Twitter account is @staika_official. Staika’s official message board is medium.com/staika. Staika’s official website is staika.io.

Staika Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staika (STIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Staika has a current supply of 249,999,838.121203 with 139,670,238.121203 in circulation. The last known price of Staika is 0.31858162 USD and is up 67.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $84,948.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://staika.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staika should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staika using one of the exchanges listed above.

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