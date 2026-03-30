SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF $GNR is Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s 9th Largest Position

Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 140.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000.

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SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $73.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.51. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $76.14.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

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