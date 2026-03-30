SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB Shares Sold by Ocean Park Asset Management LLC

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 549,562 shares during the quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

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SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWB opened at $89.81 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.88.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1465 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Convertible Bond >$500MM Index (the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index.

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