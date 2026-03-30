SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $16.00 price objective on SLR Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

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SLR Investment Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 193,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The company has a market cap of $767.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.69.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 42.34%.The firm had revenue of $54.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 10,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $145,282.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,025,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,949,626.70. The trade was a 0.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 1,389.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 215.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

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SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) is a closed‐end, externally managed business development company that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to middle‐market companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien financings, mezzanine debt and equity co‐investments. Its flexible capital approach allows it to structure financing across the capital structure to address a range of sponsor‐backed transactions.

SLR Investment Corp.

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