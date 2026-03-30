Sjbenen Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Sjbenen Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sjbenen Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $72.82 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $82.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

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