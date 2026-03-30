Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Shares Down 8.9% – What’s Next?

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 1,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMSMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sims Metal Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Sims Metal Management Stock Down 4.5%

Sims Metal Management Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

(Get Free Report)

Sims Metal Management, trading over-the-counter under the symbol SMSMY, is the global metal recycling division of Sims Limited. Established in the early 20th century, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading recyclers of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It serves a diverse customer base, including steel mills, foundries, manufacturers and fabricators, by collecting, processing and trading scrap metal commodities.

The company’s core activities encompass the sourcing and processing of end-of-life metal products.

Further Reading

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