Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT) Decreases By 26.9%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 41,360 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the February 26th total of 56,543 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,527 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Viomi Technology Price Performance

Shares of VIOT opened at $1.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.32. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

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Viomi Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Viomi Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VIOT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viomi Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. (NASDAQ: VIOT) is a China-based provider of smart home appliances and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The company develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of connected home products, including water purifiers, water dispensers, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens, air conditioners and kitchen appliances. By integrating hardware design with proprietary software and cloud-based services, Viomi delivers automated control, remote monitoring and data analytics to enhance user convenience, energy efficiency and home safety.

At the core of Viomi’s offerings is its open IoT platform, which supports device interconnectivity and cross-brand compatibility.

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