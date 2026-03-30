Short Interest in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Expands By 40.4%

Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 58,772 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the February 26th total of 41,865 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,356 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Simplify MBS ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Simplify MBS ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.32. 252,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,797. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $50.88.

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Simplify MBS ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify MBS ETF

About Simplify MBS ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steinberganna Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steinberganna Wealth Management now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS. MTBA was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Simplify.

Further Reading

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