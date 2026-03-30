Short Interest in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Expands By 40.4%

Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 58,772 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the February 26th total of 41,865 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,356 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Simplify MBS ETF Trading Up 0.5%
Simplify MBS ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.32. 252,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,797. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $50.88.
Simplify MBS ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify MBS ETF
About Simplify MBS ETF
The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS. MTBA was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Simplify.
Further Reading
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