Short Interest in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Rises By 26.2%

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,632,979 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the February 26th total of 3,670,473 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,267,694 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SAP Trading Up 2.2%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SAP by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of SAP by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,660. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.23. The stock has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. SAP has a 12 month low of $163.77 and a 12 month high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

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SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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