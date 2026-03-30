Short Interest in PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Expands By 35.9%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 866 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 26th total of 637 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 903 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTXKY opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $5.67.

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PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

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PT XL Axiata Tbk is a leading Indonesian telecommunications operator that provides a comprehensive range of mobile and fixed wireless services. As a member of the Axiata Group Berhad, the company offers nationwide cellular voice, SMS and data connectivity under the XL and Axis brands. Its network portfolio spans 2G, 3G, 4G LTE and has begun initial roll-outs of 5G infrastructure in key urban centers, supported by a growing network of radio access sites and fiber-optic backhaul.

In addition to core mobile services, XL Axiata develops a portfolio of digital products and enterprise solutions.

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