Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Rises By 38.8%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 36,234 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the February 26th total of 26,114 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,421 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,721,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 167,616 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 239.2% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 66,583 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Pingora Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 950,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 41,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 326.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40,428 shares during the period. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PVL traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.90. 381,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,435. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $62.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.20.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust is a passive investment vehicle that holds overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties located primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. Organized as a statutory royalty trust, it provides investors with exposure to production revenues from established hydrocarbon reservoirs without engaging directly in exploration or development activities.

The trust’s assets consist of net profits interests in wells that produce crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

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