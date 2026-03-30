Short Interest in Pacific Health Care Organization Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Rises By 23.0%

Pacific Health Care Organization Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 691 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 26th total of 562 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,030 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pacific Health Care Organization Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFHO opened at $1.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.10. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Get Pacific Health Care Organization alerts:

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 20.67%.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.