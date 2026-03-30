Short Interest in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Grows By 29.2%

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 837,739 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the February 26th total of 648,407 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,023 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 331,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,074,609.58. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Richards acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,419.24. This represents a 7.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $223,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 989,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 158,750 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 130,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXRT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 188,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,057. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $625.65 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.19.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -166.93%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

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