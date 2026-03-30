Short Interest in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (NASDAQ:JFBR) Expands By 37.7%

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 26,609 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the February 26th total of 19,330 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,831 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JFBR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jeffs’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jeffs’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Jeffs’ Brands Stock Up 40.0%

About Jeffs’ Brands

NASDAQ JFBR traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $3.08. 517,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,757. Jeffs’ Brands has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $428.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

(Get Free Report)

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand. It also provides reusable, self-cleansing pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products under the Fort brand.

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