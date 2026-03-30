Short Interest in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Increases By 43.3%

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,411,032 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the February 26th total of 3,776,726 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,075,757 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWU. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWU traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,756. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

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