Short Interest in Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA) Decreases By 18.7%

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 447,124 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the February 26th total of 549,755 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,385 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inventiva

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Inventiva during the 4th quarter valued at $18,600,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inventiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,601,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Inventiva by 28,881.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,643,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 2,634,580 shares during the last quarter. SymBiosis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,090,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Inventiva by 2,267.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,652,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IVA shares. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price target on shares of Inventiva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Inventiva Price Performance

Shares of IVA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.42. 157,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,078. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

About Inventiva

(Get Free Report)

Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in the modulation of nuclear receptors and signaling pathways that regulate fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Inventiva’s scientific platform integrates medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, and translational sciences to advance a diversified pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

The company’s lead asset, lanifibranor (IVA337), is a pan-PPAR agonist in Phase III development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical and clinical studies.

Further Reading

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