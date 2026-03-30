Short Interest in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Drops By 21.4%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,282 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 26th total of 34,723 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TLTD stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.30. 16,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,800. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07. The company has a market capitalization of $584.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82. FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.06.
FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1332 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund
About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund
The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.