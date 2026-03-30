Short Interest in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Drops By 21.4%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,282 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 26th total of 34,723 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TLTD stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.30. 16,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,800. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07. The company has a market capitalization of $584.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82. FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.06.

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FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1332 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

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