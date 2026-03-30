Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Decreases By 33.2%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,715 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the February 26th total of 8,560 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eltek in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Eltek alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eltek

Eltek Stock Down 3.2%

Eltek stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,263. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $54.26 million, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 1.59%.The firm had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eltek will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eltek

(Get Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards. It primarily serves medical technology, defense and aerospace, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment industries, as well as contract electronic manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.