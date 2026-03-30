Short Interest in Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) Increases By 41.6%

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,237,858 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the February 26th total of 1,580,614 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,150,917 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aegon in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Aegon Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Aegon by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Aegon by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aegon stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $6.94. 4,690,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,679. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. Aegon has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Aegon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.2469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 671.0%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -237.50%.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

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