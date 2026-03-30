Sherman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Sherman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,421,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 11.6% of Sherman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cvfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $355.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $262.65 and a 52-week high of $426.80.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

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