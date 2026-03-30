Sherman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Sherman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $181.97 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $194.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.95 and its 200-day moving average is $180.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.