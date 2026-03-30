Satellos Bioscience (NASDAQ:MSLE) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Satellos Bioscience (NASDAQ:MSLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $1.20 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.71% from the stock’s current price.

MSLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Satellos Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Satellos Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Satellos Bioscience to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Satellos Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

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Satellos Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of MSLE opened at $6.19 on Monday. Satellos Bioscience has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $95.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Satellos Bioscience (NASDAQ:MSLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11).

About Satellos Bioscience

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Satellos Bioscience Inc is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics which stimulate or restore muscle regeneration in severe disorders. The company’s lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Satellos Bioscience Inc, formerly known as iCo Therapeutics Inc, is based in Toronto, Ontario.

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