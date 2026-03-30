Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Up 25.5% in March

Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 61,307 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 26th total of 48,833 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,132 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Royce Otc Micro during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Royce Otc Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

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Royce Otc Micro Price Performance

Shares of RMT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 46,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,324. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. Royce Otc Micro has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Royce Otc Micro Cuts Dividend

About Royce Otc Micro

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc (NYSE: RMT) is a closed-end management investment company primarily focused on micro-capitalization equity securities. The trust seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small U.S. companies that, due to their relatively low market values, often receive less attention from larger institutional investors.

Managed by Royce & Associates, LLC, RMT employs a fundamental, value-oriented investment strategy grounded in in-depth, bottom-up research. Portfolio managers analyze financial statements, market trends and company management to identify undervalued firms with the potential for significant growth.

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