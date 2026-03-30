Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Everplay Group (LON:EVPL)

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 455 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 115.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVPL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 price target on shares of Everplay Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Everplay Group from GBX 450 to GBX 370 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Everplay Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everplay Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 445.83.

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Everplay Group Stock Performance

Everplay Group stock opened at GBX 211 on Monday. Everplay Group has a twelve month low of GBX 205 and a twelve month high of GBX 440.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £304.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 294.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 336.09.

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 25.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Everplay Group had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everplay Group will post 24.1106719 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everplay Group

In other Everplay Group news, insider Frank Theodore Sagnier bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 301 per share, for a total transaction of £99,932. Also, insider Mikkel Weider bought 21,526 shares of Everplay Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 per share, with a total value of £50,370.84. Company insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Everplay Group Company Profile

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everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.

The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018. Subsequently, the Group has completed the business acquisitions of StoryToys in 2021, astragon and The Label in 2022, and Independent Arts Software GmbH by astragon in 2023, along with the IP acquisitions of two key titles: Golf With Your Friends and Hell Let Loose.

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