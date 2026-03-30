Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Bank of America

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 141.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

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Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2%

RCKT opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $406.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.39. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $40,557.43. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 683,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,974.56. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $40,643.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,052,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,268.95. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,415 shares of company stock worth $97,398. 24.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene therapies for rare, inherited pediatric diseases. The company employs a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentiviral vector platform to deliver functional copies of genes in patients with genetic deficiencies. Its programs target a spectrum of disorders, including Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I and Danon disease, with the goal of delivering one-time treatments that address the underlying causes of disease rather than merely managing symptoms.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in various stages of development.

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