Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Price

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $243.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.64.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $278.92 on Monday. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $317.00. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $8,578,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 163,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,719,400. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 41,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,716,951 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 168,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

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Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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