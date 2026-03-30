RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $59.00 price objective on shares of RLI and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RLI from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $58.00 price target on RLI in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

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RLI Price Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. RLI has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.50.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. RLI had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $465.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. RLI’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes acquired 5,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,225.50. The trade was a 3.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $115,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 100,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,440.82. The trade was a 2.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth $84,608,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth $66,997,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RLI by 6,060.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,327,000 after buying an additional 727,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in RLI by 3,664.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after buying an additional 358,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in RLI by 353.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 446,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after buying an additional 347,858 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLI

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RLI Corporation (NYSE:RLI) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI’s approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

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