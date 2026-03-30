RiverTree Advisors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 444.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 182,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 149,290 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,258,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,582,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $52.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

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