REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) & Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX) Critical Review

Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dogwood Therapeutics and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogwood Therapeutics N/A -2,027.44% -31.29% REGENXBIO -113.75% -103.12% -37.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dogwood Therapeutics and REGENXBIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogwood Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 REGENXBIO 1 1 8 0 2.70

Risk and Volatility

Dogwood Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 506.06%. REGENXBIO has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 254.38%. Given Dogwood Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dogwood Therapeutics is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Dogwood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dogwood Therapeutics and REGENXBIO”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogwood Therapeutics N/A N/A -$34.26 million ($18.90) -0.10 REGENXBIO $170.44 million 2.35 -$193.88 million ($3.76) -2.06

Dogwood Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REGENXBIO. REGENXBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dogwood Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Dogwood Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Dogwood Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of REGENXBIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

REGENXBIO beats Dogwood Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dogwood Therapeutics

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Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapeutics for pain and fatigue illness. Its product includes Halneuron. It focuses on antiviral therapies IMC-1 and IMC-2 to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as Long-COVID and fibromyalgia. The company was founded on February 28, 2012 is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also develops RGX-121 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II that is in Phase III clinical trial; RGX-111 for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II; and RGX-381 to treat the ocular manifestations of CLN2 disease. In addition, the company licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Further, it has a collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Global Enterprises Ltd. to develop ABBV-RGX-314 outside the United States. REGENXBIO Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

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