R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,420 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 1.1% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its position in Hershey by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $1,874,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,008.52. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $325,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,210.99. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,945 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson set a $243.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Stock Down 0.1%

HSY stock opened at $213.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.46. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $150.04 and a twelve month high of $239.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.452 dividend. This represents a $5.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. Hershey’s payout ratio is 133.87%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

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