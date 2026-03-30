Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $580.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $537.00 to $580.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $506.00 to $634.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $425.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $490.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.86.

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Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $12.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $537.10. The company had a trading volume of 126,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.70. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $583.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 213.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

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Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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