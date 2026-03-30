Private Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF $IHF

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,455,000.

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iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $662.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

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