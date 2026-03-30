Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 20,010 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,010 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $21,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. FLP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at $120,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $120.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $154.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average of $104.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

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