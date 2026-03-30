Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,876 Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,525,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,699,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,522 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,064,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 161.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,278,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 47.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,624,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,571,000 after buying an additional 525,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

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Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $95.24 on Monday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $213.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average of $141.03. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 2.67.

More Credo Technology Group News

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $6,384,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,832,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,992,180.38. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total value of $4,089,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,327,370 shares in the company, valued at $862,610,352.10. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 398,601 shares of company stock valued at $50,891,520 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 target price on Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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