Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,723,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22,047.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 713,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after buying an additional 710,589 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,088,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,239,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

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Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $179.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Albemarle Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.17%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 11,783 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total value of $2,012,654.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,995,808.68. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank set a $153.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Albemarle from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.24.

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Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation is a leading global specialty chemicals company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Its lithium segment supplies key components used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid storage systems. The company’s bromine specialty products serve a wide range of industries, including oil and gas drilling fluids, fire safety solutions, and water treatment. In its catalysts division, Albemarle provides products for petroleum refining, chemical processing and emissions control.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from Ethyl Corporation, Albemarle has grown through strategic acquisitions and capacity expansions to become one of the world’s foremost chemical producers.

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